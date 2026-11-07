Ian Gillan of Deep Purple Recovers After Emergency Surgery

Ian Gillan, the iconic frontman of Deep Purple, has shared an important health update with fans following a recent medical emergency that forced the band to postpone their European tour. In a message posted on social media, he revealed that he underwent surgery and is now focusing on recovery.

Successful Procedure and Recovery Plan

On Saturday, Gillan informed his followers, “I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work. Thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologize for all the inconvenience.”

Tour Postponement Details

The recent health scare led to the postponement of two shows in Germany last weekend, with Gillan being admitted to the hospital due to an unspecified health issue. Just days before his update, he had explained that he experienced a medical problem while in Leipzig that required urgent attention. He initially hoped to complete the tour but acknowledged the significant risks involved in continuing under his current condition.

Future Plans for Deep Purple