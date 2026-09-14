Gemma Chan Reveals How Channing Tatum’s Fatherhood Shaped Josephine

Channing Tatum is set to showcase a different side of himself in the upcoming film Josephine. His co-star Gemma Chan recently highlighted how Tatum drew upon his experiences as a father to 13-year-old Everly to enhance his performance in the film.

A New Perspective on Channing Tatum

At the premiere of Josephine during the Toronto International Film Festival, Chan shared insights about Tatum, stating, “If you only know him from things like Magic Mike or 21 Jump Street, you will be in for a whole new side of Channing Tatum.” She emphasized his emotional depth in this role, attributing it to his strong connection to fatherhood: “He’s got such emotional availability. He’s got a daughter as well, so I feel that he brought so much of his own experience to this role, and he’s amazing.”

Critical Acclaim for Tatum’s Performance

Josephine tells the poignant story of a married couple grappling with the consequences of their young daughter witnessing a horrific crime. Critics have praised Tatum’s portrayal, with some calling it one of his finest performances to date. Chan reflects this sentiment, saying, “I’m not surprised by it because I know he’s such a fantastic actor.” Tatum’s ability to channel his real-life experiences into his work seems to have resonated deeply within the film, contributing to its emotional impact.