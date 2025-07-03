Gaza Documentary ‘Put Your Soul’ Achieves Global Sales Success

In a significant achievement for international cinema, the documentary “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” centered on Gaza, has attracted widespread attention and sales. Directed by the Iranian-French filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, this poignant film is distributed by Cercamon and provides a compelling narrative through an unusual lens. Featuring conversations with young Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, it offers a deeply personal view of life under siege. However, the film also bears a tragic undertone, as Hassona’s life was cut short by an Israeli missile strike shortly after its selection for the Cannes Film Festival.

Wide Global Acclaim and Distribution

The documentary has successfully secured distribution deals across various global markets. Renowned international sales company Cercamon has closed deals with Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East, Imagine Film Distribution across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and Dogwoof for the UK and Ireland. The film has also been sold to Filmin (Spain), Wanted (Italy), Midas Filmes (Portugal), One From the Heart (Greece, Cyprus), United People Corporation (Japan), Hi Gloss Entertainment (Australia, New Zealand), Bir Film (Turkey), Falcon (Indonesia), and Against Gravity (Poland). Notably, it is set for release in France through New Story in September.

A Tragic Narrative Paired with Hope

Despite the heartbreaking fate of Fatma Hassona, critics have emphasized the film’s hopeful message amidst adversity. Siddhant Adlakha of Variety praised its ability to convey both the devastation of occupation and a resilient spirit. “Despite its tragic outcome, the film proves stirring in its capacity for hope against all odds,” wrote Adlakha.

Commenting on the film’s profound emotional impact, Sebastien Chesneau of Cercamon stated, “From the very first screening in Cannes, we felt the emotional impact this film had on audiences.” He emphasized the film’s ability to transcend borders and bring Hassona’s remarkable story to a global audience.

Amplifying Essential Voices

This documentary serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of amplifying voices like Hassona’s. Gianluca Chakra of Front Row Entertainment expressed a deep honor in acquiring the rights, noting the urgent need to highlight such impactful stories. This sentiment was echoed by other distributors who recognized the necessity of shedding light on the ongoing struggles in Gaza.

Oli Harbottle of Dogwoof called it “a haunting and devastating testament to the resilience of daily life under siege in Gaza,” reinforcing the urgency of keeping international attention focused on the region. Distributors across the globe, including Kenji Sekine of United People and Simon Killen of Hi Gloss Entertainment, expressed their endeavors to bring this essential narrative to broader audiences.

A Lasting Impact

The legacy of Fatma Hassona is further honored by the commitment of distributors to share her story globally. Lefteris Adamidis and Sofia Angelidou of One From the Heart emphasized the film as a necessary document of Hassona’s life, hopes, and dreams. As Artur Liebhart of Against Gravity stated, it is a “heart-breaking and eye-opening film on tragedy in Gaza.”

Through its evocative storytelling and poignant subject matter, “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk” stands as both a testament and a call to action, urging viewers to engage with and understand the complex realities of life in Gaza.