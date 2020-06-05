Gabrielle Union Files a Discrimination Problem Against the Producers of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union took legal action against the producers of America’s Got Talent, as well as NBC Universal, Fremantle Media The United States And Canada, and Syco Home entertainment, declaring in a discrimination complaint submitted in California today that racist actions frequently happened on set. She additionally asserted that NBC Amusement chairman Paul Telegdy intimidated her with revenge if she spoke out.

Among other issues, Union’s grievance lists “racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and extreme concentrate on women judges’ looks.”

According to papers acquired by New york city Publication factor Yashar Ali, Union’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement, “When Gabrielle Union notified NBC of racially offensive conduct throughout the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism.'” The declaration proceeded, “What was truly an ‘outrage’ was the truth that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Enjoyment, actually intimidated Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from leveling concerning racist activities that took place on the program.”

1. BREAKING: After months of attempting to negotiate with NBC Universal on their cultural/workplace issues, @itsgabrielleu has filed a complaint against NBC Universal, @FremantleUS, @SimonCowell, and @syco I am told she will be filing a separate suit against @SimonCowell as well https://t.co/Fa090ODwAP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

Union will certainly additionally be submitting a different fit against Simon Cowell, according to Ali.

The issue comes months after she was fired from the fact competitors program, following her objection with America’s Got Talent’s on-set culture. Individuals formerly reported that Union flagged problems of racial insensitivity and various other negative experiences in an hours-long discussion with NBC heads and the program’s production firm…

“This is stressful, anxiousness causing, and sometimes frightening, but having the ability to talk truth to the power feeds my heart,” Union tweeted last December.