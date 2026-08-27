Frosty Eyeshadow Makes a Stunning Comeback—MUA Explains Why

The red carpet has become a dazzling display of frosty eye makeup recently, as celebrities are embracing shimmering and vibrant eyes that captivate audiences. This trend, which ranges from bold and colorful to understated and simple, adds a whole new layer to makeup artistry, as a touch of shimmer in cool tones makes a striking difference.

Embracing a Playful Aesthetic

This frosty eye makeup trend marks a significant shift away from the minimalist clean girl aesthetic, enabling makeup enthusiasts to have fun with their looks once again. The trend has resonated with many, allowing for creativity and expression through vibrant eyes that steal the show.

Expert Tips from Celebrity Makeup Artist Anthony Merante

To delve deeper into the frosty trend, we spoke with renowned celebrity makeup artist Anthony Merante, whose impressive roster of clients includes stars like Ava Max, Taraji P. Henson, and Madison Bailey. Merante shared his insights on how to master the frosty eye.

Steps to Master the Frosty Eye Look

Merante advises those looking to embrace this trend to start small with frosted eyeshadow and gradually build up the intensity for a layered effect.

and gradually build up the intensity for a layered effect. For optimal application, he recommends using your finger or a sponge-tip applicator to gently press the shimmer or glitter onto the eyelid, rather than sweeping it with a brush.

The Allure of Frosty Eyes