Friday Night Lights Cast Reveal 20-Year Impact and Unseen Memories

Actors Aimee Teegarden and Adrianne Palicki reunited with fellow cast members to reflect on the bond they formed while making Friday Night Lights and the show’s enduring legacy two decades after it began. The pair spoke with The California Post at a stop on the show’s 20th-anniversary tour in Los Angeles, recalling how filming on location outside Austin, Texas, and the early stage of their careers shaped a close-knit cast and a project that continues to resonate.

A tight group forged far from home

“It was a bunch of young kids moving into a city who didn’t really know each other. I think it kind of creates more of a bonding experience,” Teegarden told The California Post during the “FNL” reunion tour stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She noted the series was produced during an era when networks invested in big-scale pilots and that none of the cast members were from the Austin area, where the show shot on location.

Cast members from “Friday Night Lights” celebrated the 20th anniversary of the hit TV series in Los Angeles. Courtesy of ATX TV and Plex

Aimee Teegarden told The California Post the cast really bonded while filming in Texas. California Post

Friday Night Lights — based on a 1990 book and the 2004 movie of the same name — aired from 2006-2011 and launched or spotlighted actors including Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Kitsch, Minka Kelly, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton.

Texas life, baseball roots and late nights out

For Teegarden — who grew up in Downey, California — the series marked her first time living in Texas. “I didn’t really watch football, I grew up playing baseball, that was like the big thing in LA,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy that it’s 20 years. I mean, it feels like yesterday, and it feels like a lifetime ago.”

Adrianne Palicki added that the cast would go out and drink together after filming. California Post

Palicki and Teegarden celebrated the show at Alamo Drafthouse in Downtown LA on Tuesday. Courtesy of ATX TV and Plex

“FNL” ran from 2006-2011 and starred Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Kitsch, Minka Kelly and more. (The cast of the show pictured above.) ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Palicki, who portrayed Tyra, said she loved Austin so much she stayed after filming began. “A lot of us moved there,” she told The California Post during the event at Downtown LA’s Alamo Drafthouse. “It was just a lightning in a bottle situation … It was very special. And we were all hungry to do it. And we loved each other. We were not going home at the end of the night, we were all going out and drinking at Guero’s.”

Teegarden, seen here on the show (right) with Connie Britton, played coach’s daughter Julie Taylor. ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Palicki, pictured above on the show with Zach Roerig, played Tyra Collette. ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Documenting the show’s impact

Palicki is now producing a documentary series about Friday Night Lights, which she has been developing while participating in Plex and ATX TV’s five-city anniversary tour. The effort includes interviews conducted on the road, and the cast gathered for a screening of season one’s “It’s Different for Girls,” an episode Teegarden selected.

After the screening, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson (“Angela Collette”) and Stacey Oristano (“Mindy Riggins”) joined Teegarden and Palicki. Teegarden revealed she had interviewed creator Jason Katims earlier in the day and had been with executive producer Peter Berg the day before.

“We’re going around and interviewing a bunch of people,” Palicki said. “My friend Shawn [Cauthen] produced ‘The Office’ docuseries for Peacock, it’s coming out soon. He approached me and said, ‘Do you want to be a producer on this?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,’ because this show has changed my absolute life.”

Teegarden, pictured on the show, called her time on the show a “gift.” ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Palicki, pictured on the show with Jesse Plemons, is currently working on a docuseries about the experience. ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Palicki said the documentary will include interviews with “most” of the cast as well as professional football players. “It’s about how this show, the movie, the book influenced not only television and film but influenced football players and influenced athletes in general, and Texas.”

Reflecting on her own experience, Teegarden said, “There’s so much like honesty and truth that plays out on it, which is something that I feel very grateful for. I had no idea what a gift it was.”