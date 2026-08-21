Former 'Good Luck Charlie' Star Kicks Off Senior Year

Mia Talerico, best known for her role as Charlie Duncan in the Disney series “Good Luck Charlie,” has officially entered her senior year of high school. The 17-year-old actress celebrated this milestone by sharing heartfelt photos on Instagram, where she was seen holding a chalkboard that read, “1st Day Senior Year.” In her post, she reflected, “Last First Day! Now I’m starting to feel old😭,” capturing the bittersweet emotions that accompany this pivotal moment.

Life After “Good Luck Charlie”

Talerico, who portrayed the adorable Charlie Duncan from 2010 to 2014, expressed her nostalgia as fans and colleagues showered her with love and support on social media. Eric Allan Kramer, who played her on-screen father, commented, “You make a TV Dad proud,” while the official Disney Plus Instagram account remarked, “Time goes by so fast!” Many followers were astonished by how quickly Talerico has grown up, with one fan writing, “I’m old 😭 like whatttt you was just a baby.”

A Glimpse into Her Senior Year

<pFor her first day of senior year, Talerico donned a stylish off-the-shoulder pink top paired with sandals, complemented by a fresh French tip manicure. The photos shared on her Instagram capture her excitement and sense of nostalgia as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

Memories from the Set

<pTalerico stepped into her role as Charlie when she was just 11 months old, finishing the series at around five years old. The show featured her alongside Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, and Jason Dolley, who played her older siblings. The cast has reunited in the past, notably to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show during a Zoom call with “Entertainment Tonight.” Reflecting on her early acting experience, Talerico shared, “I probably had a really easy role ‘cause I just got told most of my lines or didn’t have any.”

Future Projects

<pSince her days on “Good Luck Charlie,” Talerico has continued to pursue acting, featuring in a few short films, including “Shadow Theory” (2015) and “Photographic Memory” (2017). Fans can also look forward to her upcoming project, “American Summer,” which is set to hit theaters on September 4.