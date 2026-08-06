Bob Weis, Ex-Disney Imagineering Head, Joins WME Talent Agency

Bob Weis, the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, is embarking on an exciting new chapter after announcing his retirement in late 2022, following a remarkable 42-year tenure with the iconic studio.

New Representation and Future Projects

Weis has officially signed with WME for representation, where he will be working closely with agents Howard Yoon and Morgan Montgomery. Montgomery expressed enthusiasm about their collaboration, stating, “Howard and I are thrilled to be working with Bob, whose reputation as a business leader, creative thinker, and engaging speaker precedes him. The scope of potential projects is as boundless as his vast imagination. We are excited to hit the ground running to make some magic in the book business and beyond.”

Upcoming Works and Appearances

Currently, Weis is juggling several projects, including two titles with Disney Editions/Random House Worlds. Among them is Marty Sklar: Time Capsules of Walt Disney Imagineering, which is slated for release on April 13, 2027. Additionally, Weis will be making appearances, including book signings, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event scheduled for August 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

A Legacy with Disney

Reflecting on his extensive career during a farewell interview with Disney’s official fan club, Weis shared fond memories of his time with the brand. His journey commenced while he was still a student at California Polytechnic University, where he worked at Disneyland selling popcorn and ice cream. After graduating, he joined Walt Disney Imagineering—then known as WED Enterprises—in 1980. One of his early contributions was as a part of the team that created Tokyo Disneyland.

Throughout his illustrious Disney career, Weis played crucial roles in major projects, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Tokyo DisneySea, and Shanghai Disneyland. He served as president of Imagineering from 2016 to 2022, after which he took on the role of global Imagineering ambassador.

Memoir and Literary Contributions