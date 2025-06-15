‘For Your Sake’ Triumphs at Taormina Film Festival

The 71st edition of the Taormina Film Festival has concluded with a triumphant win for Axel Monsú’s “For Your Sake,” an Argentinian film that captivated audiences and critics alike. The film, centered around a young girl named Sabrina Melgarejo, navigates themes of poverty and religious oppression, exploring her courageous journey to seize control of her life. This gripping narrative propelled “For Your Sake” to the top of the competition, earning it the prestigious top prize at the renowned festival.

Remarkable Acclaim for “For Your Sake”

“For Your Sake” stood out in the crowded field for its poignant storytelling and compelling performances. Set in Argentina, the film draws viewers into the life of Sabrina Melgarejo as she battles against the constraints imposed by her circumstances. The film’s portrayal of personal liberation under challenging conditions resonated deeply with the jury and audience, securing its position as the standout entry.

Award-Winning Talent

The festival also celebrated the brilliance of Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, who took home the award for Best Director for their film “Warfare.” Based on Mendoza’s own experiences, the film is set against an Iraqi war backdrop and unfolds in real-time, offering an immersive and gripping narrative. Their collaboration exemplifies cinematic excellence, further highlighted by the festival’s accolades.

The jury, helmed by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, included luminaries like Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell and Italian actresses Ilenia Pastorelli and Alessandra Mastronardi. They awarded acting honors to Ebada Hassan for her role in “Brides,” directed by Nadia Fall, and Geoffrey Rush, who delivered a thrilling performance in “The Rule of Jenny Pen.”

Star-Studded Celebrations

Geoffrey Rush was also the recipient of a Taormina Excellence Award, a recognition shared with actors such as Michael Douglas, Catherine Deneuve, and Helen Hunt. The festival’s highlight was Martin Scorsese, who received a lifetime achievement award and touched hearts by reflecting on his Sicilian heritage.

Artistic Director Tiziana Rocca, despite being newly appointed, orchestrated a festival that featured an impressive lineup of international and Italian talents. The event’s grandeur was underscored by appearances from stars like Luca Zingaretti and Salvatore Esposito. Monica Bellucci, along with her husband Tim Burton, graced the closing ceremony, marking a memorable end with the 25th-anniversary screening of Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Malena” at the Ancient Greek Theater.