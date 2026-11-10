Florence Pugh Demands Respect on Set: No More Toxic Behavior

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Florence Pugh opened up about her journey in the film industry, emphasizing her determination to not tolerate disrespectful behavior on set. Reflecting on her growth as a leader, Pugh stated, “Every time I work on a movie, I get more confident in the way that I can protect myself and the way that I can lead a film set, and just not stand for bullshit anymore. I’m not doing it.”

Championing Professionalism

Pugh’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment extends to her expectations of fellow cast members and crew. She stresses that professionalism should be paramount, declaring, “I don’t want to deal with messy. It’s just about surrounding yourself with professionals who have the same way of working in mind: Show up on time, don’t be rude, don’t be a misogynist.”

Standout Performances and Advocacy

As Pugh wraps up an impressive year, her acclaimed performance in Netflix’s “East of Eden” leads into what promises to be a blockbuster holiday season with the upcoming releases of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” on December 18. However, it is her vocal stance on pressing social issues, particularly the Cornell 7 case, that has resonated with many this year. These male students were accused of drugging and gang-raping a female classmate at Cornell University in October 2024. Pugh has been forthright in condemning the perpetrators and expressing her frustration over Instagram’s censorship of her comments on the matter.

A Call for Accountability

In her interview, Pugh asserted, “No one fucking censors me. Don’t even try. That’s just going to add fuel to the fire.” Her motivation for speaking out stems from a deep concern for women, both known and unknown to her. She remarked, “I care about women I know, and I care about women I don’t know. And if we allow for stories like that to become in any way normal, then we are allowing ourselves to continue toward that destiny of abuse and rape being accepted as a norm.”

Pugh further emphasized the importance of confronting the issue, stating, “Rape can never ever be a conversation that we move on from. It has to be something that we look at, face-on, and we demand justice, accountability, and for the rapist to see what they have done to someone’s life. Because if we don’t, we’re accepting it. And I don’t ever, ever, ever want to live in a world where we move on from it easily.”