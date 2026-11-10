Sky Pulls David Walliams’ ‘Fing!’ Amidst Harassment Claims

Upcoming fantasy feature “Fing!” will no longer be distributed by Sky in the U.K. following serious sexual harassment allegations against David Walliams. Walliams not only wrote the children’s book on which the film is based but also co-wrote the screenplay and stars in the film alongside notable names like Taika Waititi and Mia Wasikowska.

Sky Withdraws from Distribution

Originally co-produced as a Sky Original, “Fing!” had its premiere at Sundance and was scheduled for release in early 2027. However, the Comcast-owned network has now announced its decision to step away from the project.

Serious Allegations Prompt Action

A spokesperson for Sky remarked, “The allegations made against David Walliams are extremely serious. We have notified the producers of the film of our intention to exit our position as the UK & Ireland licensee of ‘Fing.’” In addition, the spokesperson confirmed that Sky has “already removed content which features [Walliams] from our platforms.”

Grooming Allegations Surface

The allegations against Walliams, revealed through a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News, include accusations of grooming young fans, some as young as 15. Reports claim that the comedian and author invited teenage girls to his home and dressing rooms, where inappropriate behavior occurred. The investigation also alleges that he would “pester” and “pressure” young women, including models and an employee of his publisher HarperCollins, to engage in romantic encounters and, in some instances, sexual activity.

Consequences Following the Allegations