Aspyn Ovard Reveals Shocking Throuple Dynamics in Mormon Wives

Aspyn Ovard is making waves in the realm of relationship representation, particularly with her unique throuple dynamic on the upcoming Hulu series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. As an influencer with a penchant for candidness, Ovard is eager to share her journey alongside married couple Bri and Billy Davis, shedding light on a relationship structure that is not often portrayed.

Breaking Down the Throuple Dynamic

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Ovard expressed her enthusiasm about showcasing this unconventional relationship. “There’s a lot of different arcs of my life that are shared on the show,” the 30-year-old said, highlighting her excitement to represent a different kind of relationship. She believes her throuple with the Davises provides a rare glimpse into alternative relationship models, stating, “Because there’s just not a lot out there, and it’s easy to share for me. And I know it’s not easy for everybody.”

A Personal Evolution

Aspyn Ovard’s journey to her current relationship status comes after her separation from her ex-husband, Parker Ferris, in 2024. Reflecting on this significant transition, she admitted that exploring her new sexuality was “a big deal” for her, indicating a personal evolution that accompanies her romantic choices. However, she reassures fans that while viewers will witness her exploration, they should not expect any major plot twists regarding her relationship with Bri and Billy.

Looking Ahead

As the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County approaches on November 12, audiences can anticipate a raw and honest portrayal of Ovard’s life and her throuple relationship. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can contribute to a broader understanding and acceptance of diverse relationship dynamics.