Florence Pugh Embraces Her Dark Side in Stunning Transformation

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Florence Pugh’s wardrobe during the “East of Eden” press tour has uniquely captured the essence of her character from John Steinbeck’s classic novel. At the New York premiere of Netflix’s adaptation, she unveiled her character’s darker side, embodying the villainous Cathy Ames as her outfits transitioned from period romance to high glamour.

Drama and Elegance in Vivienne Westwood

After more than two weeks of period-inspired fashion, Pugh concluded her promotional campaign in a striking Vivienne Westwood gown. The dramatic puff sleeves and plunging corset echoed the manipulative allure of Cathy, described by Steinbeck as having a “malformed soul.”

The judge of style between glamour and grotesque was beautifully balanced by the gown’s chartreuse hue, complemented by an eye-catching polished green tourmaline Bulgari choker that sparkled like an enchanted talisman. Her severe wavy updo added to the gothic flair, further capturing the duality of her character’s complexity.

A Literary Narrative in Fashion

While Hollywood’s “method dressing” can often feel gimmicky, Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray crafted an intricate narrative with each outfit choice, weaving literary themes through ruffles, gemstones, and fine tailoring. This method was evident from the start of the promotional campaign, where Pugh consistently presented period-inspired aesthetics.

Initially, her outfits included a frilly, buttery yellow Rodarte ensemble and later a prim and proper Shushu Tong maxi dress, showcasing the character’s journey from innocent schoolgirl to a more sophisticated figure. In moments of stylish rebellion, Pugh even styled a Dior brocade jacket as a daring mini dress.

The Evolution of Style

Just like Cathy’s transformation from a naive figure to a calculating individual, Pugh’s outfits progressed from soft elegance toward bold statements filled with glamour. By the second week, pleats and ruffles emerged, thanks to another Rodarte design, making a memorable impression at a London photocall.

At the BAFTA screening, she wore a dramatic, voluminous black gown lined with ruffles, which illustrated her ongoing evolution — akin to Steinbeck’s progression of Cathy to the sophisticated Kate.

This thematic exploration reached its zenith when Pugh appeared in an ethereal all-white Erdem gown, juxtaposing her later choice of a polished Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Ultimately, the villainous chartreuse gown signified a powerful embodiment of Cathy’s complex character.