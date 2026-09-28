Florence Pugh Challenges Instagram Over Censorship of Rape Case Post

Florence Pugh has taken to social media to voice her outrage regarding an alarming sexual assault allegation that surfaced recently involving a former Cornell University student. The incident reportedly took place in 2024 at a fraternity house, where the student claims she was given alcohol and drugs before being raped by multiple individuals. While she reported the incident to Cornell University Police, no criminal charges were filed at that time.

Pugh’s Call for Accountability

In her poignant Instagram post, Pugh emphasized the need for men to actively participate in conversations about sexual violence and accountability. “This is really the moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us,” she stated. “You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are. How can you expect us to trust that it’s ‘not all men’ when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?”

Allegations and Legal Action

The details of the case have sparked renewed interest, prompting Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten to announce on Monday that he would reopen the investigation into the incident. Pugh’s remarks came following the recent filing of a lawsuit by the alleged victim, who has accused the university and its environment of failing to protect women, stating that “Colleges/schools/universities repeatedly fail women around the world.” She added, “You build men that get taught through time and time again that they can do extreme harm and that they won’t be harmed in return.”

Critique of Institutional Silence

Pugh further criticized those in power who protect perpetrators of sexual violence, asserting, “Those that protect and lightly sentence men that rape and destroy should be punished and watched closely. Why are you protecting someone that fiercely?”

Concerns Over Social Media Censorship

Following her initial post, Pugh expressed concern over a perceived censorship on Instagram, noting that she and some followers were unable to access her statement. She questioned, “Has it been taken down for others? Am I being censored for talking about rape?” Users attempting to view her earlier post were met with a sensitive content warning that obscured its content. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Meta for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Support from the Community

Pugh is not alone in her condemnation of the allegations against Cornell. Actor Josh Gad also shared his thoughts on social media, remarking, “This isn’t an Oopsie daisy. This is a destruction of life. We are sending a profoundly disturbing message with our inability to hold anyone accountable that this is OK.”