First Image Revealed from Miles Davis' 'Miles & Juliette' Film

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Bill Pohlad has officially begun production on his latest feature, Miles & Juliette, in the vibrant city of Paris. The film, produced under Pohlad’s acclaimed River Road Entertainment, stars Damson Idris in the role of jazz legend Miles Davis, alongside Anamaria Vartolomei portraying Juliette Gréco.

Star-Studded Cast

Joining the leading duo are a talented ensemble cast that includes J. Alphonse Nicholson as Kenny “Klook” Clarke, Jay Reeves as Tadd Dameron, Grammy-winning musician and producer Terrace Martin as Charlie “Bird” Parker, Denny Love as James Moody, Lodric D. Collins as Max Roach, and Hubert Point-Du Jour as John Coltrane.

First Look and Storyline

A first-look image from the film has been released, showcasing the artistic vision behind this compelling narrative. ‘Miles & Juliette’

Courtesy of River Road



Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard, Miles & Juliette revolves around a pivotal moment in 1949 when a 22-year-old Miles Davis embarks on a transformative journey to Paris. During this trip, he meets and falls in love with Juliette Gréco, the emerging French singer and actress who would become emblematic of the postwar Left Bank scene. The film captures their connection amid a flourishing cultural landscape, highlighting the early days of two artists before they rose to fame.

Pohlad’s Vision

Pohlad, who previously explored the life of another influential musician in Love & Mercy, is producing Miles & Juliette alongside Andrew Van Wyk for River Road, with contributions from Kim Roth and Dan Clifton. Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman are also producers through Jagged Films. The film’s production is supported by Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions as the French services company. Executive producers include Mike Overman for River Road, alongside members from the Miles Davis estate: Darryl Porter, Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis, and Vincent Wilburn Jr.

The filmmaking team includes cinematographer Maryse Alberti, production designer Dan Weil, editor Sabine Hoffman, and Grammy-winning musician Robert Glasper, who serves as composer and music producer. Glasper, known for blending jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and contemporary music, has cited Davis as an essential influence and previously produced the 2016 tribute album Everything’s Beautiful.