Filmed vs. Shot With IMAX: Key Differences Revealed

In the world of cinema, understanding the nuances of technologies such as IMAX can greatly enhance your viewing experience. The terms “Filmed for IMAX” and “Shot With IMAX” might sound similar, but they represent distinct processes in filmmaking. For movie enthusiasts wanting to grasp these differences, knowing how each impacts the final product can guide their choice of screening. This article explores what sets these two approaches apart and why it might be worth indulging in the unique visual experience offered by IMAX.

Understanding “Filmed for IMAX”

This weekend brings the release of DreamWorks’ live-action “How to Train Your Dragon,” followed by “F1: the Movie” and “Superman.” All of these films have been filmed for IMAX, a distinction that signifies a particular production process. This approach involves filmmakers using digital technology to maximize the IMAX format’s capabilities, engaging more deeply in aspects like cinematography and sound. This ensures a version of the movie specifically crafted for the expansive IMAX screens.

Bruce Markoe, senior vice president and head of post-production at IMAX, explains that movies filmed for IMAX have the filmmakers actively involved throughout all production stages. They adhere to specific requirements to optimize the viewing experience, creating a unique version that leverages IMAX’s large-scale visuals and rich audio.

Diving into “Shot With IMAX”

Conversely, films described as shot with IMAX utilize special IMAX film cameras. This traditional method involves capturing footage directly on IMAX celluloid film before converting it to digital for projection. Despite different initial steps, this process similarly involves rigorous testing and close collaboration with IMAX throughout production.

Markoe notes that the key difference lies in the technology: “Filmed for IMAX” employs digital cameras, while “Shot With IMAX” uses the proprietary film cameras. Both methods strive to capitalize on IMAX’s immersive capabilities, ensuring they fill every corner of the large, towering screens.

Impact on the Viewing Experience

One major distinction between “Filmed for IMAX” and “Shot With IMAX” is the exclusive expanded aspect ratio (1.90:1) that these films utilize. This aspect ratio is crucial to delivering the spectacular immersion that IMAX is known for, as it offers a larger, more vertically aligned image. While the celluloid films naturally achieve this, digital projects require creative decisions to adopt this ratio, enhancing the on-screen content’s immersive depth.

The process involves filmmakers undergoing demonstrations and tests with IMAX to understand how to best employ these expansive visuals, ultimately crafting a cinematic experience that fills the screen from floor to ceiling.

The Growing Demand for IMAX Experiences

With audiences increasingly drawn to the immersive appeal of IMAX, there are currently over 1800 IMAX theaters worldwide. Each theater is custom-built with state-of-the-art projectors and sound systems set to deliver movies at reference sound levels, offering an experience as intended by filmmakers. As demand swells, IMAX continues to expand, ensuring cinephiles have access to these captivating screenings.

Whether you choose a film filmed for IMAX or one shot with IMAX cameras, the clear goal is an unparalleled viewing experience that draws you into the heart of the film.