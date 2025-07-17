Fan Bingbing Shines in Anthony Chen’s Enchanting Short Film

In an exclusive development, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing headlines the magic-realist short film “Small, Sharp & Green,” produced by Anthony Chen’s Giraffe Pictures. This captivating project intertwines questions of memory and truth against a backdrop of stunning visuals, showcasing the prowess of some of Asia’s most talented filmmakers. The buzz surrounding Fan Bingbing’s involvement, along with the talents of director Ivan Tan and Giraffe Pictures, promises a film rich in depth and creativity.

Giraffe Pictures has recently wrapped up production on “Small, Sharp & Green,” a project featuring the renowned Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. The company completed work on Anthony Chen’s feature, “We Are All Strangers,” just months prior.

The Vision Behind the Film

Helmed by Singaporean filmmaker Ivan Tan, who penned and directed the film, “Small, Sharp & Green” explores complex themes of memory, truth, and the resolute spirit of its central female character. The film was shot in Malaysia, with Kartik Vijay overseeing cinematography. Vijay is known for his work on projects like “Abang Adik” and “The Garden of Evening Mists.”

Ivan Tan, a graduate of the National Film and Television School in the U.K., gained recognition with his award-winning short “Tadpoles” at the Locarno Film Festival. His past works, including “A Bed Without A Quilt” and “Another Day, Another Time,” have competed internationally, marking him as a potent voice in contemporary cinema.

Ensemble Cast and Production

Alongside Fan Bingbing, the film features an engaging ensemble, including Chinese actor Zhang Yu, known for “An Elephant Sitting Still,” filmmaker and actor Liang Ming, and Malaysian star Pete Teo. Their collective talents are set to bring this narrative to life under the guidance of producers Chen and Teoh Yi Peng, supported by the Singapore Film Commission.

Giraffe Pictures’ Legacy

Anthony Chen’s illustrious career includes becoming the first Singaporean to win at Cannes with his 2007 short “Ah Ma.” His feature “Ilo Ilo” won the Caméra d’Or and numerous awards worldwide, solidifying his place in international cinema. His latest works, “The Breaking Ice” and “Drift,” have graced prestigious festivals like Cannes and Sundance.

As a producer, Giraffe Pictures has been instrumental in nurturing Asian stories with films like Kirsten Tan’s “Pop Aye” and He Shuming’s “Ajoomma.” Founded by Chen and Huang Wenhong, the company is dedicated to promoting emerging Asian filmmakers, supporting creative visions that resonate with global audiences.

With “Small, Sharp & Green,” Giraffe Pictures continues to uphold its mission, promising an exquisite blend of storytelling and visual artistry through the lens of magic realism.