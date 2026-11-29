At the forefront of a new movement in the Indonesian film industry, five prominent companies—among them the producers of blockbuster hits like “Agak Laen” and “Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?”—have established a consortium named Sinerona. This initiative aims to support emerging production houses by providing them with the necessary funding, marketing, and distribution resources to navigate the competitive landscape of the local theatrical market. The consortium was officially launched at the JAFF Market in Yogyakarta, with notable figures including Ernest Prakasa of Imajinari and Mira Lesmana of Miles Films discussing its objectives.

Supporting New Talent in Indonesian Cinema

The consortium was unveiled during a session moderated by Prakasa, who co-founded Imajinari in 2021. Together with Lesmana, FX Iwan from Jagartha, Yonathan Nugroho from Trinity Optima Production, and M. Noviar Rahman from Navvaros, they introduced Sinerona’s first two projects. The partners have collectively contributed to some of Indonesia’s most significant recent film successes, such as “Agak Laen,” which achieved an impressive 9.1 million admissions in 2024, and its follow-up, “Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku,” which set a record by surpassing “Avengers: Endgame” with over 10.98 million admissions this year.

From Vision to Reality: The Origins of Sinerona

Lesmana shared that prior to forming the consortium, each company independently supported new films but recognized the potential for greater collaboration. “We imagined a film industry that could be more supportive of new talent, especially new production houses that have never entered distribution territory and are always confused about who ends up owning the IP,” she said. Their collective brainstorming led to the idea of uniting forces to establish Sinerona.

Leveling the Playing Field for Independent Producers

Prakasa emphasized that while they could facilitate growth for new directors, writers, and crews individually, Sinerona focuses specifically on nurturing new production houses. Iwan pointed out that in a rapidly expanding market where over 200 local films are released yearly, independent producers often face challenges competing against established studios. “You can imagine the opportunities aren’t fair. The playing field isn’t level,” he noted. Sinerona aims to ensure that independent filmmakers retain their copyrights while competing on equal footing.

Navigating Distribution Challenges

With approximately 2,400 cinema screens in Indonesia, mainly concentrated in urban centers, access to these screens is a pressing issue. Prakasa mentioned that one of Sinerona’s primary goals is to build the necessary trust between cinemas and new filmmakers, asserting that successful promotion is crucial for a film’s reception. “There’s trust that needs to be built when a cinema looks at a film and thinks, ‘The film is interesting, but can they promote it so people actually come?’” he explained.

Collaborative Expertise and Resource Sharing

The consortium is structured to leverage the unique expertise of each partner. For example, Nugroho noted that Trinity can assist with music rights, a challenging area for many newcomers, and can provide access to talent managed by their team. Meanwhile, Rahman of Navvaros highlighted the importance of social media outreach and brand partnerships, emphasizing that IP commercialization remains an underutilized revenue stream in the film sector.

A Meritocratic Approach to Filmmaking

Prakasa further asserted that Sinerona is focused on projects that have both artistic merit and commercial viability. “The director might already have a big name, but if the producer is opening a production house for the first time, those are people we really need to support,” Lesmana added. This meritocratic approach ensures that projects are evaluated on their potential impact and marketability.

Looking Ahead: Future Goals and Events