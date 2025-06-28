‘F1’ Races Ahead with $25M Debut, ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Trails

In a battle for box office dominance, Apple Studios is celebrating a significant win with “F1,” which opened to a remarkable $25 million, taking the lead over the weekend. Meanwhile, Universal‘s sequel “M3GAN 2.0” failed to capture the same excitement, debuting in fourth place. This development underscores the unpredictable dynamics of the film industry and highlights the mixed success in theatrical releases.

The Success of “F1”

“F1,” Apple Studios’ latest racing thriller featuring Brad Pitt, has hit the ground running with a dominant $25 million opening from 3,661 locations. This figure is bolstered by $2.8 million from special screenings held prior to the official opening. The film is benefiting from distribution handled by Warner Bros., offering it a broader reach into Imax and other premium-large format screens. This partnership is proving successful, putting “F1” on course to possibly reach pre-weekend forecasts of up to $60 million. It marks Apple’s strongest cinematic debut, eclipsing their previous best with “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Given the international popularity of Formula One racing, “F1” is expected to perform even stronger globally. With a massive production budget exceeding $200 million, Apple is aiming to cement its presence in the theatrical arena after previous commercial attempts didn’t meet expectations. The film, crafted by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski, is already receiving positive feedback, and an “A” grade from CinemaScore suggests it has the potential for continued success, even as competition heats up with upcoming releases like “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

Challenges for “M3GAN 2.0”

While “F1” raced ahead, “M3GAN 2.0” stumbled out of the gate, securing only $4.5 million on its opening day, with a three-day forecast of $10.4 million. This is a stark contrast to its predecessor, which captivated audiences and emerged as a sensation in early 2023. Despite significant investments by Universal and Blumhouse/Atomic Monster, the sequel fell short of expectations and garnered mixed reviews. The film’s “B+” CinemaScore indicates a lukewarm reception, contrasting with the viral success of the original.

The unexpected underperformance poses a challenge, as Universal is already planning a spin-off titled “Soulm8te” for a 2026 release. This is part of a broader quiet year for Blumhouse, whose releases have not achieved the desired impact. As the studio prepares for the sequel “The Black Phone 2” in October, the future of the “M3GAN” franchise might hinge on renewed strategies and audience engagement.

Box Office Highlights

Despite challenges, Universal can still claim victory elsewhere. “How to Train Your Dragon” held second place with a $5.7 million Friday, indicating a steady trajectory. This live-action version is nearing a $200 million domestic milestone and is on track to become one of the year’s top releases. Similarly, Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” managed a third-place position with $3.2 million on Friday. Although it had a rocky debut, its performance shows some resilience in its second weekend.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “28 Years Later” faced a substantial dip, projecting a $9.5 million weekend. Despite favorable reviews, the zombie thriller is experiencing a sharp decline in its sophomore outing. Nevertheless, a sequel is already completed, providing hope for future redemption based on its box office turnaround.

As the box office continues to evolve, the diverse performance of these films reveals the complexities and challenges of the cinematic landscape. Each release contributes uniquely, showcasing both the triumphs and trials within the industry.