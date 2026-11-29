Tim McGraw recently opened up about his challenging experience on the set of the “Yellowstone” spin-off, “1883,” which he described as the most strenuous job he’s ever undertaken. The 59-year-old country music star took on the role of James Dutton in the series, telling the story of how his character’s family settled in Montana, which later became the backdrop for the original “Yellowstone” series.

Challenging Days on Set

During a candid conversation with Cowboys & Indians, McGraw reflected on the grueling nature of filming, sharing that he worked 12- to 14-hour days subjected to extreme weather, swinging from 116 degrees to 16 degrees. He recounted, “It was never comfortable,” noting that they initially stayed in Weatherford, Texas, followed by North Texas and Montana before ultimately bringing in a tour bus for accommodation. To maintain fitness during production, McGraw even transported his gym on the road.

A Decision Driven by Quality Writing

Though initially approached for a role in “Yellowstone,” McGraw hesitated, expressing his desire for a more substantial character than just a “singing cowboy.” However, after discussing the intricacies of the character with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, McGraw felt compelled to join the cast of “1883.” He remarked on the quality of the writing, which helped him quickly adapt to portraying James Dutton. Despite the demanding conditions, he affirmed, “‘1883’ was the hardest job I’ve ever done — it was just exhausting.”

A Unique On-Screen Partnership

McGraw starred alongside his wife, Faith Hill, as the show’s main couple, which added a personal layer to their performances. Hill expressed her excitement about the experience, stating, “We’ve been married 26 years. We’ve never done anything like this together.” In preparation, she focused on authentically embodying her character, Margaret, as she aimed to explore the dynamic between the couple firsthand. Hill noted that working closely with McGraw allowed for surprising moments during filming, enhancing their on-screen chemistry.

Navigating Change in Marriage

The couple, who married in October 1996 and share three daughters, emphasized the importance of adapting to the changing phases of their lives. In a recent interview, McGraw discussed how their focus shifted as their children grow older. He highlighted that recognizing “points of change” in a marriage can often lead to significant transformations, which can be the most challenging periods for couples. McGraw advised that navigating these transitions might involve open conversation or silently moving through the changes.

Music and Family Life