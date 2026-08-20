Exciting Plot Revealed for Gandhi Film Starring Bajpayee and Shukla

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi for the first time, bringing a little-known chapter of India’s independence history to the screen in a new film directed by Sudhir Mishra. This project promises to delve deeper into Gandhi’s life during a pivotal moment for the nation.

Unique Focus on Gandhi’s Journey

The film will explore an essential yet underrepresented period of Gandhi’s life: the final 21 days leading to India’s independence. Director Sudhir Mishra hints at a fascinating narrative, stating, “This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history – the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself.” He emphasizes that while history captures the notable events, this story aims to reveal the deeper emotional and personal journey of a leader at a crossroads.

A Stellar Team Behind the Production

Saurabh Shukla is joining the cast alongside Bajpayee, further enriching the film’s ensemble. The project is produced by Anubhav Sinha through his Benaras Mediaworks banner, with NH Studioz serving as the presenter. This collaboration marks Sinha’s ongoing commitment to impactful storytelling; he is well-known for his previous works, including “Mulk,” “Article 15,” and “Thappad.”

Celebrating Four Decades of Hindi Cinema

Sudhir Mishra, an acclaimed filmmaker with three Indian National Film Awards to his name, is returning to theatrical releases after his 2023 film “Afwaah.” With nearly four decades in the industry, his rich portfolio includes critically lauded films such as “Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin,” “Dharavi,” “Main Zinda Hoon,” “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,” and “Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.”

Upcoming Cultural Contributions

As the film progresses, it will contribute to the broader narrative of Gandhi’s representation in cinema, joining the ranks of Hansal Mehta’s ongoing Gandhi series featuring Pratik Gandhi, which is still looking for its streaming platform. This collective effort aims to deepen the understanding of Gandhi’s legacy and the complexities surrounding India’s freedom struggle.