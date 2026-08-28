Exciting Hooters Restaurant Movie Sparks Buzz in Film Industry

The world of cinema is expanding its horizons, with fast-food brands and iconic snacks getting the big-screen treatment. Following the feature films about Blackberry and Hot Cheetos, the latest in this trend is “Hooters: The Movie.”

Based on true events, the film will take audiences on a journey through the origins of the famous restaurant chain, with the creative vision coming from Hooters’ founders themselves. This film, which has already begun its production journey, was first reported by Deadline.

Setting the Scene for Hooters



The movie’s official description reveals a captivating narrative: “Ted and Lenny are two lifelong friends from a small town in Iowa who accidentally launch a national restaurant empire, only to find everything they built threatened by the federal government. The adventure begins when Ted becomes infatuated with Diane, whom he first sees from afar when featured in a spring break commercial. Determined to find her in real life, Ted talks a hesitant Lenny into joining him on a road trip to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Diane would later become the very first Hooters Girl.”

Behind the Camera



Jon Rosenbaum is set to direct the film, with a screenplay written by Ed Droste, Phil Olson, and Chuck Melcher. The production will be independently managed by members of the original Hooters founding partners. Notably, principal photography is scheduled to commence in November.

In Other Film News



In related updates, David Fincher’s much-anticipated continuation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” titled “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” is making headlines. This sequel sees Brad Pitt reprise his role as Cliff Booth and will be released exclusively in Imax theaters worldwide starting November 25, before making its debut on Netflix on December 23.

Joining Pitt in the cast are Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, and more, with production backed by Pitt alongside Ceán Chaffin.

In a separate announcement, the Visual Effects Society Awards has unveiled new categories, including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Short Project and Outstanding In-Camera Effects in a Photoreal Project. These additions aim to reflect the evolving landscape of visual storytelling and recognize the complexity of modern visual effects.

Lastly, the documentary “Unzipped,” which provides an intimate look into the life of fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi in the 1990s, is set for a re-release by Janus Films. Initially launched in 1995, the film features appearances by various iconic figures and will roll out nationally following its premiere in New York on September 25 and Los Angeles on October 9.