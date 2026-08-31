Exciting 2027 Release for Pokémon: Wild Card Movie Teaser

Get ready to embark on a new adventure in the Pokémon universe, as the beloved franchise prepares to make its return to theaters with an exciting new film.

Introducing “Pokémon: Wild Card”

The highly anticipated movie, titled “Pokémon: Wild Card,” is set for a worldwide release in 2027. The announcement was warmly received during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. A short teaser provided fans with a glimpse of what to expect, introducing a trading card game player and the enigmatic Pokémon, Mimikyu.

A Closer Look at the Teaser

In the mysterious teaser, viewers see the trading card game player dressed in a yellow hoodie resembling Mimikyu. This ghost and fairy-type Pokémon, first introduced in the “Sun” and “Moon” games, is known for its crude disguise as Pikachu, the franchise’s iconic mascot, while obscuring its true form beneath a yellow cloak.

Creative Team Behind “Wild Card”

The direction of “Pokémon: Wild Card” will be handled by Katsuhiko Kitada, a seasoned figure known for his work on anime projects including “The First Slam Dunk,” “Attack on Titan,” and “Naruto: Shippuden.” The character design will be led by Akemi Hayashi, recognized for her contributions to titles like “Banana Fish” and “Lazarus.” The animation production will be managed by CloverWorks, renowned for successful series such as “Spy X Family” and “Bocchi the Rock.”

The Legacy of Pokémon Films

“Wild Card” marks the first Pokémon film since “Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle,” which was released theatrically in Japan and made available worldwide on Netflix in 2021. The last film to receive a global theatrical release was “Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us” in 2018, which had a limited run outside Japan through Fathom Events.

What’s Next for the Pokémon Franchise

In addition to the upcoming film, fans can anticipate the release of the new “Winds” and “Waves” titles, which represent the 10th generation of Pokémon games. The franchise celebrated its impressive 30th anniversary in 2026.