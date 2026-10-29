Erin Foster’s Engagement Announcement Sparks Unexpected Reactions

This article contains spoilers for Nobody Wants This season three.

In a recent revelation, Erin Foster shared that the enchanting proposal scene in the third season of Nobody Wants This was deeply inspired by her own romantic experience. The moment—where Adam Brody‘s character, Noah, gets down on one knee for Kristen Bell‘s Joanne—mirrors how Erin’s husband, Simon Tikhman, proposed to her in 2019.

A Proposal to Remember

In an Instagram video shared on October 28, Erin recounted the lead-up to her engagement, which involved an elaborate ruse orchestrated by Simon. They received an invitation to a wedding vow renewal that included detailed attire requirements and a weekend schedule.

As Erin humorously pointed out, Simon cleverly encouraged her not to attend the event, suggesting it was merely a work colleague’s celebration. However, unbeknownst to Erin, it was all part of Simon’s plan to whisk her away to Napa for the proposal.

Art Imitating Life