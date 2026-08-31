Energized at 100: Dick Van Dyke's Inspiring Fitness Secrets

Dick Van Dyke continues to inspire and impress as he approaches his second century. The beloved comedian, who celebrated his 100th birthday last December, recently shared glimpses of his workout routine on social media, captivating fans worldwide.

Agility at 100

In a video posted on Instagram on August 29, Van Dyke demonstrated his commitment to staying active. The clip shows him relaxed on an inversion table in his backyard, dressed in a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and slippers. As he grips the handles, he playfully challenges himself by placing his hands behind his head for added balance.

Accompanying the video, he wrote, “1/2 workout inversion table,” with the hashtag “#keepmoving.”

Fan Reactions

Van Dyke’s agility sparked a flurry of admiration in the comments section, with many fans expressing their amazement at his energy. One user likened him to the “Duracell rabbit,” exclaiming, “that just keeps on going!! How do you do it?” Another remarked, “Ok, it’s official, the rest of us have absolutely no excuse to not be exercising!!”

However, not everyone was entirely at ease with his adventurous routine. Following the recent losses of beloved figures like Dolly Parton and Tim Curry, some fans urged Van Dyke to exercise caution. “Sir, can you just take it easy,” one commenter said. “We had a rough week.”