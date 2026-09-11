Enchanting Magic Tips from Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

In the realm of cinematic magic, few films capture the enchanting blend of family, love, and witchcraft quite like Practical Magic. While Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman may take center stage, seasoned actresses Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest create an unforgettable impression as the quirky aunts Frances and Jet. Their performances not only contribute to the film’s charm but also reveal intriguing behind-the-scenes moments that showcase their creativity and commitment to the characters.

A Unique Approach to Character Design

Channing and Wiest’s characters serve as the guidance for Bullock and Kidman’s roles, and much of their charm is attributed to distinctive design choices. Channing recalls how the conversation around their elder witches often revolved around their unconventional looks. “I remember a makeup and hair test that didn’t work out because I wasn’t wearing much makeup,” she reflected in an interview with Vulture in 2020. “We came up with the idea together: ballet makeup.” The concept involved bold elements like black lipstick and long, curly wigs, with Channing noting, “the more eccentric it was, the more it worked.”

Costume Inspirations from Iconic Styles

When it came to their “timeless” wardrobe, the costume designers drew inspiration from the legendary Stevie Nicks. Channing described their approach as boldly adventurous, stating, “We just went way out on a limb with the crazy fabrics and clothing.” For Channing, the look embraced a very feminine aesthetic, featuring an abundance of beads and jewelry that perfectly encapsulated the essence of their characters.

A Bold Choice for an International Release

In a humorous twist, Channing admitted to a rather reckless move in securing her involvement with the film’s French release. She fabricated her ability to speak French in an attempt to score a free trip to Paris for dubbing the movie. “In hindsight, it was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she remarked. “I’m sure the minute I left, they hired someone else to do it right. But I made a real horse’s ass of myself.”