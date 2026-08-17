Enchanting Bath & Body Works Collaboration Inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas

Get ready to embrace the eerie excitement of Halloween with the launch of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection from Bath & Body Works. This enchanting collection celebrates the beloved spooky film with a range of new products that are sure to charm fans of all ages.

Two New Signature Scents

The collection introduces two delightful scents that embody the spirit of Halloween:

Jack Skellington: This warm and woody fragrance features notes of pumpkin screams, glowing palo santo, and spooky spiced vanilla.

This warm and woody fragrance features notes of pumpkin screams, glowing palo santo, and spooky spiced vanilla. Sally: A fruity and floral aroma that blends ghastly blooms, berries, and forbidden tonka.

Unique Candle Design

Adding to the excitement is a first-of-its-kind layered wax single wick candle, available in both the Jack and Sally scents. This innovative design adds a unique visual element to the traditional candle experience and perfectly captures the whimsical essence of the film.

Spooky Accessories for Every Home

The collection is also brimming with a variety of frightful accessories suitable for your home and daily routines. Featured items include the adorable Zero PocketBac Holder and the stunning Spiral Hill 3-Wick Candle Holder, designed to enhance your Halloween décor.

Act Fast: Limited Availability

Don’t let the opportunity to bring a piece of Halloween Town into your home pass you by. With this collection expected to sell out quickly, be sure to visit Bath & Body Works soon for your chance to scoop up these limited-edition treats.