Enchanting Bath & Body Works Collaboration Inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas

Get ready to embrace the eerie excitement of Halloween with the launch of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection from Bath & Body Works. This enchanting collection celebrates the beloved spooky film with a range of new products that are sure to charm fans of all ages.
Two New Signature Scents
The collection introduces two delightful scents that embody the spirit of Halloween:
- Jack Skellington: This warm and woody fragrance features notes of pumpkin screams, glowing palo santo, and spooky spiced vanilla.
- Sally: A fruity and floral aroma that blends ghastly blooms, berries, and forbidden tonka.
Unique Candle Design
Adding to the excitement is a first-of-its-kind layered wax single wick candle, available in both the Jack and Sally scents. This innovative design adds a unique visual element to the traditional candle experience and perfectly captures the whimsical essence of the film.
Spooky Accessories for Every Home
The collection is also brimming with a variety of frightful accessories suitable for your home and daily routines. Featured items include the adorable Zero PocketBac Holder and the stunning Spiral Hill 3-Wick Candle Holder, designed to enhance your Halloween décor.
Act Fast: Limited Availability
Don’t let the opportunity to bring a piece of Halloween Town into your home pass you by. With this collection expected to sell out quickly, be sure to visit Bath & Body Works soon for your chance to scoop up these limited-edition treats.
If you love Halloween and the magic of The Nightmare Before Christmas, this collection promises to bring an exciting new twist to your seasonal festivities!