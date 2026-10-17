Eminem Clarifies His Bond With Kid Rock: It's Not Rivalry

Eminem has come forward to defend his recent collaboration with Kid Rock on the latter’s new faith-based album, Halfway 2 Jesus. The track, titled “Heal My Faith,” highlights the longstanding friendship between the two Detroit natives, which transcends their political differences.

Collaboration Amid Criticism

Kid Rock released Halfway 2 Jesus on Friday, featuring Eminem as a guest artist. However, the collaboration stirred discontent among some of Eminem’s fans, especially considering his past political endorsements, including a public show of support for Kamala Harris at a Detroit rally in 2024. Eminem’s previous criticisms of Trump in tracks such as “Campaign Speech” added to the scrutiny over his decision to work with Kid Rock, a well-known supporter of the former president.

In a statement shared on social media shortly after the album’s release, Eminem clarified his stance: “Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us.” This echoes the sentiment that the collaboration is less about political alignments and more about personal connections.

Kid Rock’s Perspective on the Collaboration

In a recent interview with Billboard, Kid Rock discussed how Eminem was initially slated to feature on another track, “7 Sins.” Instead, they decided to focus on “Heal My Faith,” with Rock quipping about concerns that the two were becoming “the next music couple.” He remarked, “We’ve been friends for, like, 40 years. I really didn’t want to drag him into my political world… There’s a lot of stuff we agree on, and we can have a laugh about what [we don’t]. That’s why I asked him to write a verse for me.”

Lyrics That Bridge Divides

Eminem’s contribution to “Heal My Faith” conveys a message of unity in the face of division. He raps, “From shock rap to the rock rap / My homie and me / He is my brother, not my political enemy… Regardless of how you voted or leaned / Liberal and evangelical can agree / It’s God first, home of the free.”