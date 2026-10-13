EJAE Celebrates Cultural Heritage at Gyopo’s Chuseok Event

In a heartfelt celebration of culture and community, singer-songwriter EJAE was honored at Gyopo’s 8th annual Chuseok Benefit last month. The KPop Demon Hunters star has recently experienced an astonishing year, following the success of an animated film that swept multiple award ceremonies, including Golden Globe, Grammy, and Oscar wins. The recognition at Gyopo reflects not just her artistic achievements but also her connection to the Korean diaspora.

A Celebration of Cultural Heritage

During the event, EJAE expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “I’m so honored to be recognized by GYOPO at this year’s Chuseok Benefit. It means so much to be surrounded by a community that celebrates the Korean diaspora and the many different ways we stay connected to our culture, because that connection is at the core of what I do,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, “It’s been such a special afternoon. I’m so proud to celebrate where we come from and what we’re creating together.” The benefit brought together a diverse group of figures from art, design, entertainment, and fashion, honoring the spirit of Chuseok, a time for unity and gratitude during the Korean harvest moon holiday.

A Night to Remember

The event was hosted at the private residence of Gyopo board member Ann Soh Woods and featured notable attendees, including Anicka Yi, Carol Lim, Dumbfoundead, and fellow Demon Hunters stars Audrey Nuna and Kevin Woo. The atmosphere was charged with appreciation for EJAE’s artistic talents, which Gyopo Executive Director Yoon Ju Ellie Lee praised as “exhilarating” and indicative of a new era in popular music and culture.

Lee highlighted EJAE’s inspiring journey, stating, “EJAE’s journey to becoming a global music icon is one of perseverance and courage — complex, layered, and full of twists and turns. Her story has resonated with millions across the globe, but it is the way she shares it, with clarity, honesty, humility, and meaningfully contextualized within a diasporic Korean experience, that has touched the hearts of us at Gyopo.”

An Icon of Resilience