Ed Sheeran Makes Thrilling Comeback After Eventful Performance Changes

Philadelphia AP —

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to take the stage this Saturday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since a controversy erupted surrounding his opening acts. Following the dismissal of Macklemore—who made pro-Palestinian remarks during a performance—his support acts, including the Danish band Lukas Graham and the Irish singer Aaron Rowe, have withdrawn from the tour in solidarity. This has left Sheeran facing a solo performance, a scenario he’s familiar with, having conducted many of his Loop Tour concerts alone. However, he typically featured the Irish folk band Beoga for several songs during his shows.

Unprecedented Changes Ahead of the Show

The absence of his usual supporting artists raises questions about how Sheeran will navigate the upcoming performance. Tickets for the concert are still available as of Friday, and no replacement acts have been announced on his official website. In a demonstration of the ongoing tensions, a coalition of pro-Palestinian organizations plans to protest outside the venue on Saturday afternoon.

This week’s tumult began with Macklemore’s on-stage declaration of “Free Palestine” during a September 5 show in New Jersey, leading to his dismissal, reportedly urged by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Sheeran has clarified that he was not involved in the decision, stressing that it was a move conducted by the tour’s promoters.

Artist Reactions and Support Amid Controversy

Following the announcement of Macklemore’s dismissal, several supporting artists swiftly withdrew. Among them was Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, who was scheduled to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year. Sheeran has not made any public statements regarding the withdrawal of his fellow artists.

In an effort to address the situation, Macklemore pledged $1 million to Palestinian relief efforts and urged Kraft to match that donation. While a spokesperson for Kraft confirmed that both he and Sheeran had agreed to donate $2 million, the specifics of where the funds will be allocated remain unclear.

Sheeran’s Position and the Dynamics of the Tour

Sheeran’s Loop Tour has been a monumental success, previously reported as the highest-grossing tour in the world, averaging over $7 million per city. Despite the turmoil surrounding him, he continues to be recognized as a top-earning concert artist globally since 2021. He reiterated that he does not want to get embroiled in discussions about the ongoing situation in Gaza, asserting that fans attend his concerts for entertainment, not political discourse.