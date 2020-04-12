Easy Tips and Tricks to Look Taller and Slimmer

Being a petite girl is cool because you always look younger and delicate, but for sure, you have confronted several problems like finding the correct combinations of clothes and accessories to create an advantage to you; otherwise, you will look even shorter than you are.

Do not panic! We offer you some useful tips to look taller and slimmer, and you can use them daily. You will never have to feel frustrated because of your body size, and on the contrary, you will embrace yourself as you are and feel good about your new style. These easy tips will help you enhance your gracefulness, and everybody will admire you.

Dresses

Avoid voluminous dresses, even though they are fashionable because they create the illusion of shorter legs. Opt for the waist-fitted sheath dresses – these will offer you the right proportions according to your body size, making your figure look stretched upward.

Jeans and Tops

It is recommended to wear high-waisted jeans combined with a cropped top or a top combined with a skirt because these combinations will make your legs look longer, and you will appear taller.

Tops and Skirts

First of all, make sure you always take into consideration to maintain the right figure proportions. It is essential to make the correct choices of clothing items. If you wear top loose, it will “cut” your figure in half, creating the illusion of a bulkier and longer torso, and at the same time, it will “shorten” your legs. That is why you must refrain from wearing top loose clothing. Instead, wear the top tucked into the skirt, because it will highlight the waist – this will make your legs look longer, and your figure will appear more fragile and slender. Another tip is to wear outfits formed from cropped top and skirt sets.

Contrasts and Monochromes

Do not wear clothes that have contrasting colors, like the ones with a bright top and dark bottom, because they will create a disadvantage to your silhouette. The monochromatic outfits are recommended because they will make you look taller.

Cardigans

Do not wear cardigans that are too bulky or have conspicuously large details, such as sizeable patch pockets. Instead, wear long ones, because their vertical line will make you look taller, especially if you wear them with high heels.

Jackets and Blazers

Avoid wearing voluminous or elongated blazers, jackets, or suits; they create the illusion that your legs are shorter and your figure will look blurred and unwieldy. Choose to wear small blazers and jackets which are cropped. These will fit your silhouette by creating the best body proportion.

Bags

Voluminous bags are not recommended for the petite girls. You must choose your bags carefully and make sure they do not exceed 10-11 inches width. Avoid the shopper bags, because they create a cumbersome image. When it comes to backpacks, it is better if you wear small ones, preferably with geometric shapes.

Belts and Shoes

When you choose your shoes, you must keep in mind that their color is essential, because the wrong shades and clashing colors or bulkiness can ruin your look by making your legs look shorter. The right choice is to pay attention to the color of the shoes because it must match your skin tone, especially if you use to wear shoes or sandals that buckle at the ankle…

When it comes to wide belts, we recommend you avoid them because they disadvantage your figure by creating a visible horizontal line, which makes the torso look wider than it is. Wear dresses without belts, because they will make you look taller and slimmer. These dresses will look better with some light-colored shoes.