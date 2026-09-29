Dropkick Murphys Set to Rock St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour

The Dropkick Murphys, a band deeply intertwined with their Boston roots, are ready to hit the road once again. After concluding a bustling seven-week European tour, they are setting their sights on Australia and New Zealand alongside Chicago’s hardcore outfit Rise Against. Following these international jaunts, the band will embark on their annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour across North America, kicking off with six weeks of exhilarating performances in 2027.

Band Updates and Current Stance

The seven-member Celtic-punk group has solidified its place in music history, particularly with their rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 2006 film, The Departed. Beyond their musical contributions, lead singer Ken Casey is known for his outspoken pro-union and anti-MAGA sentiments, which he passionately communicates to audiences at every concert. Recently, Casey made headlines when he publicly criticized Ed Sheeran for his decision to “take the knee” on a contractual dispute involving Macklemore, stating, “That’s not how Dropkick Murphys would operate.”

Tour Details and Special Events

The upcoming tour commences on February 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will feature Canadian street punks Home Front as the main support act, alongside San Francisco’s post-punk group Spiritual Cramp. Notably, a special date on March 10 will see the band perform in Springfield, Massachusetts, but without an opening act; they will play a show immediately after the local minor-league hockey team, the Springfield Thunderbirds, take to the ice. Tickets for this unique event are available as a package deal, offering fans access to both the hockey game and the concert via the Thunderbirds’ website. Other tour tickets can be obtained through DropkickMurphys.com, starting on Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m. local time. While Boston dates are not currently listed, fans can expect announcements soon.

Recent Releases and Upcoming Projects

Over their 30-year career, Dropkick Murphys have released over a dozen studio albums. Their latest work, For the People, debuted in 2025. Earlier this year, they also collaborated with fellow Boston punks Haywire on a split release titled New England Forever, showcasing their harder roots. Fans can also look forward to a contribution on 20th Century Paddy: The Songs Of Shane MacGowan, a tribute album honoring the late Pogues singer, set to be released in November. For those eagerly awaiting their return to the stage, the Dropkick Murphys will perform at Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival on October 3, near Washington, D.C.

Dropkick Murphys North American Tour Dates 2027