Drake Confronts Betrayal in Latest Track ‘What Did I Miss?’

In his latest track, “What Did I Miss?”, Drake delves into themes of betrayal and false friendships, offering a candid look at the complexities of fame. This exploration comes in the wake of his much-publicized dispute with Kendrick Lamar. The rapper’s introspective lyrics resonate with fans, highlighting the fluctuating dynamics of loyalty and trust.

## Drake Addresses Fake Friends in New Track

Drake’s new song “What Did I Miss?” serves as a poignant reflection on the nature of friendships that falter under pressure, especially in the music industry. Released during a July 4th livestream called “Iceman Episode One,” the track reveals his disillusionment with those once close to him. It’s a powerful statement where he questions, “Last time I looked to my right, you n—s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around pussies who try me?”

## Subtle Mentions and Speculated References

While the song doesn’t explicitly name Kendrick Lamar, it alludes to their strained relationship following an incident at Lamar’s Juneteenth 2024 Pop Out concert in Los Angeles. There, Lamar performed his Drake-dissing track “Not Like Us” multiple times. Drake’s lyrics, “I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high,” hint at this tension. Although he doesn’t clarify who “bro” refers to, fans speculate it could involve NBA stars LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan, both of whom attended the concert.

## A Unique Promotional Approach

The release of “What Did I Miss?” was creatively promoted through a livestream where Drake toured Toronto in a van for “The Iceman,” a real ice delivery service. This event not only showcased his affection for the city and his supporters but also hinted at a new album, potentially titled Iceman. While details remain scarce, the buzz around the rapper’s next project is undeniable. Earlier this year, Drake teamed up with PartyNextDoor for Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and his last solo venture was 2023’s For All the Dogs.

Drake’s new release sees him addressing fake friends while opening up about the trials of navigating personal and professional challenges. His fans eagerly anticipate what’s next as speculation about the Iceman album continues to grow.