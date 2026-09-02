Doug Ellin Responds to Debi Mazar's Fat-Shaming Allegations

The legacy of the hit series Entourage continues to spark conversations two decades after its debut. Recently, tensions flared among the show’s cast and creator regarding claims made by actress Debi Mazar, who alleged that she experienced fat-shaming during her time on the show, particularly after giving birth in 2006. This situation has led to varied interpretations of the past and raised questions about the culture on set.

Debi Mazar’s Claims of Fat-Shaming

Mazar, a staple of the Entourage cast from its inception in 2004 until its conclusion in 2011, expressed her distress over feeling fat-shamed during her pregnancy. Her comments about the pressure and expectations she faced as an actress resonate with broader conversations around body image and mental health.

Doug Ellin’s Response

In response to Mazar’s claims, creator Doug Ellin took to social media, voicing his disapproval and labeling her account as “disgusting.” On September 1, he posted on X, stating, “Never, ever did myself or anyone that matters care or discuss Debi Mazar’s body.” Ellin further emphasized his support for pregnant women, saying, “I would one million percent embrace any woman who got pregnant.”

Comments on Cast Members’ Bodies

While Ellin denied Mazar’s experiences, he did acknowledge that he had previously commented on the physiques of other cast members, specifically actor Adrian Grenier and Jerry Ferrara. He remarked, “The only bodies on the show I ever commented on were Adrian’s (I wanted him more muscular) and @jerryferrara who I wanted fatter.” This admission reflects a complicated dynamic regarding body image on set, and Ellin expressed regret over his past comments concerning Ferrara’s weight. “I will forever feel bad about that because I didn’t realize the health implications at the time and now couldn’t be happier for Jerry’s transformation.”

Jerry Ferrara’s Transformation

Ferrara, who portrayed Turtle on the show, underwent a significant weight loss journey following the conclusion of the series. At 5-foot-7, he weighed 200 pounds during the sixth season. His transformation has become a point of pride, and it appears that both he and Ellin have reached an understanding regarding their past interactions.