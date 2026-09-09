DoorDash Offers Exciting Rewards for Saturday Football Orders

Football season has arrived, and for fans who love to order in during game day, DoorDash is rolling out an exciting rewards program. Dubbed the DoorDash Streaks promotion, this initiative is designed to enhance the football-watching experience while giving loyal customers the chance to score great deals and impressive prizes.

How DoorDash Streaks Works

Participating in DoorDash Streaks is simple. Fans need to make a DoorDash order of $20 or more every Saturday during the football season—whether it’s wings for the game, groceries, or drinks for the watch party. By doing so, they’ll unlock exclusive DoorDash deals, effortlessly integrating savings into their usual game day routine.

Unlock Monthly and Grand Prizes

For enthusiastic fans, there’s more to gain: making enough qualifying orders in a month automatically enters participants into both a monthly prize drawing and a grand prize competition later in the season, with no extra sign-up required.

Exciting Prizes Up for Grabs

The September prize for the DoorDash Streaks is nothing short of spectacular—a brand-new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Additionally, 1,000 qualifying fans will each receive a $250 DoorDash gift card. The overall grand prize for those maintaining the streak throughout the season could be a remarkable $757,500 towards a new house and a year’s supply of Dr. Pepper, all without restrictions.

Easy Participation with No Strings Attached

The beauty of the DoorDash Streaks is that there’s no need to sign up separately. As long as fans order $20 or more each Saturday—which many likely do already—they will unlock various deals and the chance for significant prizes by the end of the season. More details can be found at DoorDash.com.

Bonus Offer for New Users

In addition to the rewards program, new users can also take advantage of a special offer. By using the code DASHGAMEDAY3Q26, they can receive 30% off their first grocery or retail order of $35 or more, with a maximum discount of $20.