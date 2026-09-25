Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Selling $2.8M Home Fast

In a significant turn of events, Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have listed their long-time residence in the Chicago area for $2.8 million, sparking speculation about a potential move to California. This announcement comes as the couple continues to discuss relocating closer to their family.

Details of the Chicago Residence

The couple’s Tudor-style mansion, which they have owned since 2015, features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, spread across an expansive 7,236 square feet. Nestled on nearly 1.3 acres, the property boasts a plethora of luxurious amenities, including a home theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge, a putting green, and a stunning pool complete with a waterslide and hot tub.

Possible Move to California

Rumors about a move have been fueled by Wahlberg’s comments in December 2025, where he mentioned the desire to relocate to California to be closer to his sons. “I have a 24-year-old son and I can’t tell you how many times he’s asked me in the last year to move back to California to be close to him,” Wahlberg shared with People.

A Look Back at Their Time in the Home

Wahlberg, who shares two adult sons—Xavier, 33, and Elijah, 25—with his first wife, Kim Fey, and McCarthy, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in August, invested significant love and effort into their home. In 2019, they redesigned the space, with Wahlberg describing it as “an extension of their love for each other.” He stated, “This isn’t an extravagant home, but there’s no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it.” The couple expressed gratitude for the time spent together with their family in the home, highlighting the emotional significance it holds for them.

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