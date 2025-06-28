Dolly Parton’s Vegas Show Sells Out Fast: Ticket Tips Here

Dolly Parton’s Vegas Residency Sold Out in 90 Minutes: How to Snag Tickets Now

The excitement surrounding Dolly Parton’s upcoming Las Vegas residency reached a fever pitch as tickets sold out in just 90 minutes. Fans eager to see the music legend perform live at Caesars Palace need not despair. There are still avenues to secure tickets, thanks to various third-party resale platforms. Below, discover how you can still attend Dolly Parton’s highly anticipated Vegas residency.

Scoring Tickets: Your Options Explained

When tickets for Dolly Parton’s performance, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, dropped at 10 a.m. PT on June 25, they were snapped up within an hour and a half. Caesars Palace confirmed the sell-out via Twitter, stating, “The demand far exceeded the available tickets and there are no more tickets available at this time.” Despite this, fans can still find tickets through reputable resale sites.

Where to Buy Tickets

Several third-party platforms offer fans a chance to grab resale tickets for the residency. Sites like TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, and SeatGeek have available inventory. The Hollywood Reporter has partnered with these sites to provide exclusive promo codes, allowing fans to purchase tickets at a discount.

Exclusive Discount Codes

For fans looking to save, there are exclusive deals on offer:

TicketNetwork: Enjoy $150 off orders of $500 and up using promo code THR150, or $300 off orders of $1,000 and up with code THR300. Ticket prices start at $1,734, but using THR’s code can reduce this to $1,434.

Enjoy $150 off orders of $500 and up using promo code THR150, or $300 off orders of $1,000 and up with code THR300. Ticket prices start at $1,734, but using THR’s code can reduce this to $1,434. Vivid Seats: Apply the promo code THR30 to save $30 on purchases of $300 and above. Starting prices for tickets are $1,358, with the discount bringing it down to $1,328.

Apply the promo code THR30 to save $30 on purchases of $300 and above. Starting prices for tickets are $1,358, with the discount bringing it down to $1,328. SeatGeek: New customers can save $10 on purchases of $250 and up using promo code HOLLYWOOD10. Prices currently start at $1,381, reduced to $1,371 after applying THR’s code.

Checking Additional Platforms

If those options don’t suit, consider StubHub and Ticket Liquidator, both offering tickets to Dolly: Live in Las Vegas. As of now, StubHub lists tickets starting at $1,418, while Ticket Liquidator prices begin at $1,487. These platforms specialize in providing access to sold-out events, so act quickly to secure your spot at one of the season’s most sought-after shows.

Catching Dolly Parton’s Vegas residency may require extra steps, but with these tips and discount codes, fans hold a good chance of making the dream a reality. Be sure to check each site frequently as availability changes. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening with this iconic entertainer.