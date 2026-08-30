Dolly Parton’s Lessons on Embracing Life’s Final Moments

Discovering Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” as an adult was a revelatory experience for me. Until then, I had only been familiar with Whitney Houston’s iconic 1992 cover, which I mistakenly believed was the original. My realization came gradually, likely through the viral tweets that often highlight the song’s origins, particularly noting that Parton penned it along with “Jolene” in a single day. These tweets often underscore how Houston’s rendition overshadowed Parton’s own version. I remember being intrigued enough by the buzz to seek out Parton’s recording, although I initially found it somewhat mundane.

The Story Behind the Song

Written as a heartfelt farewell to Parton’s mentor, Porter Wagoner, “I Will Always Love You” reflects her desire to step into her own spotlight after years of collaboration on the long-running television show The Porter Wagoner Show. Their partnership flourished in the ’60s and ’70s until Parton decided it was time to pursue her own path. In a stripped-down 2009 performance, she recounted the emotions leading up to her big decision.

“When I started working with Porter, I told him I had come to Nashville to be my own star and to have my own group. But the money was so good that I told [him] I would stay for 5 years. And he agreed to that. Well, 5 years came and…I told him I wanted to go out on my own. He was just having a fit about it. We argued a lot and I thought, he’s never going to listen to me. He’s not hearing a word I’m saying…So, I went home, wrote a song about it, came back the next day and I said, ‘Porter, just sit down, let me sing you something, then you’ll know how I feel.’”

A Choice of Agency and Grief

Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You” resonates with a sense of desperation, as if she longs to escape an ending she didn’t choose. For me, her delivery conveyed frustration and helplessness. In contrast, Parton’s rendition embodies a clarity of purpose and emotional agency. Life, for a long time, often felt like a series of events directed at me, rather than choices I made myself. Every conclusion seemed unexpected, akin to stumbling upon a landmine, dramatically altering my landscape.

In “I Will Always Love You,” Parton creates a narrative of endings that are crafted with love. Rather than anger, she expresses a poignant, almost serene sorrow that culminated in a transformative moment for both her and Wagoner. After hearing the song, he finally conceded, saying, “You can go, providing I can produce that record.”

Mutual Respect and Bittersweet Legacy

Despite initial rumors about a rift between Parton and Houston due to the latter’s cover, both women consistently praised each other. Parton acknowledged Houston’s role in elevating her legacy as a songwriter, describing the experience of Houston performing her “little sad country song” as “one of the greatest experiences of my life.” The accolades and chart records that Houston amassed for her rendition are simply too numerous to mention. While the financial benefits of those song royalties may have eased some of the emotional weight from Parton’s past with Wagoner, one wonders if the memories they shared together ever lost their bittersweet quality. Moving on is often more feasible when there’s animosity involved; a clean break can feel comforting.

Yet, as time passes, I find myself drawn back to Parton’s original. Perhaps it’s her version that offers the profound possibility of a fresh start, one shaped by love and intention.