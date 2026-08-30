Dolly Parton's Iconic Solvang Retreat Hits the Market

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star who passed away at 80 this week, had a serene retreat in the picturesque town of Solvang, California. Known for its Danish architecture and charming atmosphere, this enclave was a special place for Parton during her life.

A Retreat with History

Parton owned a 1920s farmhouse at 561 Alisal Road from 2004 until 2014. The property features a delightful three-bedroom, two-bathroom main house, along with two accessory units: a three-bedroom, two-bath apartment, and a cozy one-bedroom unit. In total, the compound encompasses around 2,500 square feet.

Current Market Listing

Now listed for $1.995 million, the former home of the beloved singer stands as a testament to her life away from the spotlight. A sign at the front of the property commemorates her presence there, while devoted fans have been seen leaving bouquets of flowers in tribute. A unique stained-glass panel engraved with “Dolly” and adorned with a yellow butterfly hangs above the door, providing a touching nod to Parton’s legacy.

Restoration and Legacy

The current owner, Cris Lapp, shared with the San Francisco Chronicle that he was unaware of Parton’s connection when he first purchased the property. Upon discovering its history, he took steps to restore various features of the home, including its reflective windows that ensure privacy for residents.

Community Remembers

Solvang, established in 1911 by Danish immigrants, is renowned for its bakeries and windmills. The city expressed its appreciation for Parton in a recent statement on social media, noting that she had “quietly maintained” a home there over the years, embedding herself in the community. “We are honored that she chose Solvang to spend time away from the spotlight. Her extraordinary legacy of music, kindness, and generosity will be felt for generations,” the statement read.

A Cherished Visitor