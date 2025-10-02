Doja Cat Takes Over ‘The Tonight Show’ with Style

Doja Cat made a memorable splash on The Tonight Show as she confidently stepped into the role of co-host alongside Jimmy Fallon . Her engaging presence electrified the audience as she dove into various segments of the popular late-night show. This unexpected collaboration highlighted her versatile talents and charisma, reinforcing her status as a multifaceted star in the entertainment industry. From engaging in comical skits to diving into lively games, Doja Cat truly embraced the limelight, embodying the mantra, “This is my thing.” The night was a showcase of her dynamic personality, leaving fans eager for more appearances.

A Dynamic Start with the Monologue

Doja Cat kicked off the night by joining Fallon during the opening monologue. Adding her unique flair, she stepped into a playful sketch with Questlove, reenacting a scene from The Real Housewives of Miami. Her comedic timing shone through as she later took to the stage alongside Fallon to read a series of humorous hashtags, reinforcing her ability to blend seamlessly into the world of late-night comedy.

Insights and Entertainment

Throughout her co-hosting duties, Doja Cat sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an engaging interview. They delved into her latest album, Vie, and her passion for Fortnite. Doja explained the album’s title origin, remarking, “It came from a series of different wordplay kind of things happening. This is my fifth album, so five is a Roman numeral V. And then I was like, ‘That’s not enough for me,’ and so I wanted it to be, like, a French word for ‘life.’” Enthusiastic as always, she also shared her favorite ’80s dance move, adding another layer of entertainment to the show.

A Unique Musical Twist

Adding a musical touch to the night, Doja Cat participated in a round of “Song Scramble.” The segment saw her creatively mash up Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” with the melody of John Legend’s “All of Me,” demonstrating her playful and inventive musical style. This segment highlighted her ability to transform familiar tunes into something entirely new and engaging, captivating both the audience and viewers at home.

Looking Ahead: The Tour Ma Vie World Tour