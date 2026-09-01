Doja Cat Opens Up About Her Battles with Addiction

In recent years, discussions surrounding addiction and sobriety have gained significant attention, especially from public figures who bravely share their journeys. One such star is the beloved actor from American Pie, who took to Instagram in October 2018 to celebrate an important milestone in his life: one year of sobriety. His heartfelt announcement shed light on his struggles with substance abuse and his determination to seek help.

Overcoming Addiction: A Personal Journey

In his candid Instagram post, he reflected on the early days of his struggle with addiction. “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he shared. Acknowledging the challenges of this journey, he added, “Turns out this s–t is hard.” Despite facing setbacks, he successfully achieved a year of sobriety and expressed immense pride in this accomplishment, saying, “I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.” His message was also a beacon of hope for others, encouraging those who may be struggling: “If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Reflecting on the Past

Fast forward to March 2024, he reflected on the complex nature of his battle with addiction during a heartfelt conversation on his wife Jenny Mollen‘s podcast, All the Fails. He revealed the deceptive lengths he went to in order to hide his struggles while attending therapy. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” he confessed. His admission highlighted a desperate coping mechanism: “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.”

The actor went on to describe his methodical approach to drinking: “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time.” This striking revelation illustrates the internal conflict many face when grappling with addiction, revealing the often-hidden complexities of life behind the scenes.