Disney Legend Glen Keane Rescued by Helicopter in Arizona

Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane, renowned for his work at Disney, had a harrowing experience during a mountain hike in Arizona on Wednesday. The 72-year-old artist had to be rescued by a helicopter team after falling ill while navigating Mummy Mountain, a familiar trail near his childhood home in Paradise Valley.

A Sudden Illness on the Trail

Keane, who spent 38 years at The Walt Disney Studios, creating iconic characters such as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and the Beast in Beauty and the Beast, found himself in distress during a hike with his grandchildren. Despite having climbed the mountain many times in the past, this hike presented unexpected challenges. “I would climb this thing all the time, and I thought, ‘Oh, no big deal. It’s going to be easy. But no, it wasn’t,” he recounted to a reporter from NBC’s 12 News.

Rescue Efforts

According to reports, Keane became stuck on a narrow ridge with steep drops on either side. He described how his body started to give out as he exhausted his energy on the ascent. “My legs would start shaking, my arms would and I knew that I had just spent all my energy hiking up through the mountain,” he said.

Upon his fall, he received assistance from the Phoenix Fire Department, which coordinated the airlift to safely transport him away from the perilous edge. “As I was being lifted up, I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid, and I thought, ‘Lord, thank you.’ This was a real blessing to have that crew, and they were really risking their lives on the edge of that narrow little ridge,” Keane expressed, showing gratitude towards his rescuers.

Safety Precautions and Health Update

Fortunately, Keane did not sustain any injuries during the incident and chose to decline further medical treatment at a local hospital. Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department emphasized the importance of hikers knowing and respecting their physical limits, stating, “You’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting your first responders at risk.”

Keane’s Legacy at Disney

A celebrated figure in animation, Glen Keane won an Oscar in 2018 for his work on the short film Dear Basketball, which he co-created with Kobe Bryant. After leaving Disney in 2012, he currently resides in Paris, yet continues to return to his roots whenever possible.