Disney Cruise Unveils ‘Encanto’ Musical and Frozen Feast

Disney is set to enchant audiences once more with the impending launch of its latest cruise ship, Believe. The ship is slated to embark on its inaugural journey on December 18, 2027, from its home port at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Exciting New Experiences Aboard Disney Believe

Among the standout features of Believe is the debut stage adaptation of the beloved film “Disney Encanto.” This exclusive production will delight guests as it brings the magical story to life in a way never seen before at sea.

Additionally, cruise-goers can enjoy a unique dining experience with “Oaken’s Table: A Frozen Family Feast.” This immersive event introduces an untold chapter in the “Frozen” narrative, featuring Oaken alongside characters Anna and Kristoff. Set within a picturesque forest courtyard, guests will be treated to a captivating dinner accompanied by the lively performances of Oaken’s family.

The Grand Hall and Other Themed Attractions

The Grand Hall on Disney Believe will serve as a vibrant living theater, showcasing an array of beloved characters from the expansive Disney universe. Designed to evoke the enchanting atmosphere where the sky meets the sea, this space will draw inspiration from Disney Animation’s “Moana.”

Other exciting entertainment venues include the Wishing Well, a whimsical gathering place inspired by the classic animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and Gazelle, a Zootopia-themed hub offering family-friendly live shows as well as adult-exclusive entertainment in the evenings. Guests with a sweet tooth can indulge in treats at Inside Out: Joyful Sweets, featuring confections inspired by the colorful emotions from the Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2.” Additionally, new cafes inspired by “Big Hero 6” and “Moana” will also delight visitors.

Part of Disney’s Expansion Plans