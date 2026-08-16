Diplo Joyfully Celebrates His Baby Girl's First Birthday

Diplo is embracing his role as a father more than ever, revealing that he has welcomed a baby girl into his family. The acclaimed DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., recently celebrated his daughter’s first birthday during an unforgettable family trip to Peru.

A Memorable Celebration in Peru

The celebration for her first birthday was both whimsical and joyous, featuring llamas wearing sunglasses, as Diplo shared on August 15 via Instagram. In his post, he included heartwarming photos of his children, noting a funny moment from the trip: his son Lazer, 11, “couldn’t find Peru on a map” prior to their adventure.

Witnessing Growth

Reflecting on the transformative experience, Diplo remarked, “Watching your kid become someone new in real time is the whole thing.” This journey has not only provided a unique travel experience but has also allowed him to witness the growth of his children firsthand.

Balancing Family and Career

Despite his busy schedule, the “Close To Me” musician made it a priority to rearrange his commitments for this family getaway. He emphasized that the effort to make the trip happen was well worth it. In one touching photograph shared, he can be seen cradling his daughter—with a red heart emoji placed over her face—while standing beside one of his sons.