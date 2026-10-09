Deen Castronovo Faces Health Crisis During Oklahoma Concert

During a recent concert in Oklahoma, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo faced a medical emergency that led to his hospitalization. The incident occurred on Thursday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, shortly after the band had performed their second song.

Incident Details

At 62 years old, Castronovo was helped offstage after the rock legends played “Be Good to Yourself” and “Stone in Love.” Following the unexpected turn of events, keyboardist Jonathan Cain addressed the audience, expressing concern for his bandmate.

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo (above in March 2026) was hospitalized after a medical emergency during Thursday’s concert in Oklahoma.

Band’s Response

“We’re going to see what happens as this progresses,” Cain said, urging fans not to worry and to keep Castronovo in their thoughts and prayers. “It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay,” he added.

About ten minutes after the incident, guitarist Neal Schon informed the crowd that Castronovo had been transported to the hospital. The performance continued shortly thereafter, with drum tech Steve Toomey stepping in, and the band resuming with the song “Ask the Lonely.”

The show at the BOK Center in Tulsa was interrupted after two songs as Castronovo was helped offstage. News on 6

Update on Castronovo’s Condition

Singer Arnel Pineda later reassured fans about Castronovo’s well-being, humorously noting, “He’s gonna be fine. Too much Gatorade.” Later in the concert, Schon reiterated a hopeful message, stating, “This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine.”

As of now, further details regarding Castronovo’s health have not been disclosed, and Page Six has reached out to Journey’s representatives for comment.

Journey’s Ongoing Tour

Currently, Journey is on their Final Frontier tour with Castronovo, Schon, Cain, and Pineda, who joined the band in 2007. The group is scheduled to perform next at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Deen Castronovo’s musical journey with Journey began in 1998, lasting until 2015 before he rejoined in July 2021. His impressive career includes work with Bad English and Hardline, alongside performances with high-profile artists such as Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Vai.