Debra Messing Highlights NYC's Struggles with Affordability and Safety

In a surprising shift, actress Debra Messing has announced her support for Bruce Blakeman, a Republican candidate backed by Donald Trump, in the upcoming New York gubernatorial race. Historically a lifelong Democrat, the “Will & Grace” star shared her reasoning on Instagram, emphasizing her ongoing commitment to voting rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and gun control while expressing deep concerns about the state of New York City.

Concerns Over Quality of Life

Messing, 58, addressed her followers in a detailed post where she articulated her worries about the city’s livability. “What has changed is how I feel about the city and state I love dearly,” she stated, echoing the frustrations of many New Yorkers facing economic hurdles. Although she recognizes her personal privilege—”I know I’m not someone choosing between rent and groceries”—she expressed empathy for small business owners, teachers, healthcare workers, and young adults struggling with the cost of living. “Policies like congestion pricing are making it difficult to afford,” she added.

Public Safety as a Priority

Messing also highlighted her increasing concerns about public safety, citing the “violence we see on our streets and subways” as a source of fear. Reflecting on her support for current Governor Kathy Hochul, she noted that despite voting for her four years ago, she doesn’t feel that the situation has improved. “So I asked myself the question I’d encourage everyone to ask. Not: ‘Which party am I supposed to vote for?’ But: ‘Who do I believe will actually make life better for the people I love and the place I live?’” Her conclusion led her to endorse Blakeman, whom she believes prioritizes affordability and safety.

Blakeman’s Stance

Blakeman has advocated for policies that Messing describes as crucial for New Yorkers, including pro-choice positions and support for gay rights. “I don’t agree with him on everything, and I don’t expect to,” she remarked, emphasizing that no candidate is perfect. “But on the issues that are hurting New Yorkers right now, I believe he’s the right choice. Yes, he’s been endorsed by the President. That’s not what my vote is about.”

A Call for Independent Voting