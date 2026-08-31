Debi Mazar Reveals 'Entourage' Set Became a Toxic Environment

Debi Mazar, known for her role as the tough publicist Shauna Roberts on HBO’s “Entourage,” recently reflected on her challenging experiences during the show’s production. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Mazar described the first season as a “joy-fest” but noted a significant shift in the atmosphere by the third season.

Toxic Environment and Body Image Issues

“In the third season, the set was a testosterone-fueled environment,” Mazar stated, expressing how the atmosphere had turned toxic for her. At 62, she recounted returning to work after the birth of her second daughter, feeling judged for her appearance. “They didn’t like that I got fat, even though I got skinny again,” she revealed. Despite feeling uncomfortable, Mazar emphasized that she maintained professionalism and gratitude for her time on the series.

Overview of “Entourage”

The show, which aired from 2004 to 2011, followed the journey of a rising actor in Hollywood navigating fame with the support of his childhood friends. Mazar reprised her role in the 2015 film adaptation of the series. Reflecting on her experience, she noted, “It was a lot of fun, until it wasn’t.” Fox News Digital reached out to HBO for any comments regarding Mazar’s insights.

Hollywood’s Impact on Stars

Mazar’s revelations come amid a broader conversation about toxic experiences in Hollywood. Fellow actress Rose McGowan has also spoken out about facing scrutiny over her fluctuating weight during her time on “Charmed.” McGowan recalled, “They would circle around me to check my weight when I came back from season to season,” highlighting the intense pressures placed on women in the industry.

Similarly, Danielle Fishel, famous for her role as Topanga in “Boy Meets World,” has shared her struggles with body image while filming the show. Fishel noted that the executives at the time viewed her body as “a problem” and that she felt uncomfortable during her later years on the series.

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