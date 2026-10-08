David Zaslav's Shocking $606 Million Windfall from Merger Deal

David Zaslav’s tenure as president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery has come to an end, coinciding with the company’s recent acquisition by Paramount, led by David Ellison. Despite leaving the company, Zaslav is set to receive a staggering payout of $606 million, marking a significant exit after over four years of leadership.

Payout Breakdown and Tax Implications

According to an SEC filing dated October 6, Zaslav’s total payout includes $381.7 million in stock options and cash from restricted stock units. Both these amounts are subject to withholding and capital gains taxes. Post-merger, Zaslav also lost 14.98 million stock options, which became worthless as their exercise prices outweighed the acquisition price of $31.0167 per share.

Sales and Executive Departures

In the months leading up to the merger, Zaslav had sold nearly $200 million worth of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. Following the official closure of the acquisition, other high-level executives from WBD, including CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell, also exited the company.

Impact of the Merger

The merger, which concluded on October 6, has significantly reshaped Warner Bros. Discovery. As part of the transition, changes were made swiftly, including new branding on the Warner Bros. water tower in Burbank. Other notable exits included Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca, co-chairs of the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, along with Scott Miller, president of networks and streaming distribution.

Financial Landscape and Executive Compensation

At the recent WBD shareholder meeting in June, shareholders voted against golden-parachute packages for Zaslav and other executives, reflecting concerns over executive compensation amid significant layoffs that aimed to streamline operations. Throughout his leadership, Zaslav focused on improving WBD’s financial standing, successfully reducing the company’s gross debt from $53 billion in mid-2022 to $33.1 billion by June 2026.

For the fiscal year 2022, WBD reported a pro forma EBITDA loss of approximately $2.1 billion, but by 2025, it rebounded with an EBITDA profit of $1.4 billion and is projected to achieve double-digit percentage revenue growth related to subscribers in 2026.

Zaslav’s Legacy

Throughout his career, Zaslav has been one of the highest-compensated CEOs in the media sector. In 2025, his compensation package totaled $165 million, which included a one-time stock options grant of $109.6 million, awarded for his efforts in a planned division of WBD into two publicly traded entities. However, the merger with Paramount ultimately halted those plans.