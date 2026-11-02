David Pumpkins and Drunk Uncle Make Hilarious SNL Comeback

Lotta shouting last night on late night.

Photo-Illustration: Photos:NBCUniversal/YouTube; Illustration: Vulture

The Halloween season has officially kicked off, and with it comes the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which cleverly intertwined the festivities with political satire. The night featured the much-anticipated return of David S. Pumpkins, played by Tom Hanks, who brought his signature quirky humor back to the iconic sketch show. However, the fun was quickly interrupted by a visit from James Austin Johnson’s portrayal of Donald Trump, who took the stage and cheekily commented on the skit.

Trump Interjects with Humor

As Trump excitedly interrupted the sketch, he made a humorous remark: “Are you sad you don’t get to see your third David Pumpkin scene? I’ll save you four minutes: He keeps popping up and confusing people on the ride. The end!” He continued with a playful comparison of Pumpkins and Trumpkins, noting how both figures emerged in the political landscape of 2016 and share the notable traits of being both orange and, to some, quite annoying. Interestingly, he pointed out that the Annoying Orange meme actually predates their appearances by five years, adding a layer of wit to his commentary.

Drunk Uncle’s Spirited Return

Johnson’s Trump took great pleasure in ensuring that the rest of the performers remained frozen during his monologue, quipping, “Look at poor Bobby Moynihan back there. He flew in for this.” However, Moynihan found his moment to shine later during the beloved “Weekend Update” segment, returning as his iconic character, Drunk Uncle. This time, he was there to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers’ World Series victory, exclaiming, “I’ve been drinking every night since they won, and also for the last 57 years before that!”

In classic Drunk Uncle fashion, he hilariously stumbled over the names of the anchors, mistakenly calling Colin Jost “Seth” and “Amy” multiple times. In an unexpected twist, he even professed his surprising belief in Elizabeth Holmes. Companions from the Brewers joined in the fun, noting that they had also been drinking since their win, although Moynihan humorously suggested, “but we all know they won because they smoke.”

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