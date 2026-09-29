David Matamoros Joins Matías Rojas on 'Dog Legs' Project

In a notable development at the San Sebastian Festival, Spanish producer David Matamoros of Doce Entertainment has joined the team behind Matías Rojas’s film adaptation of the Chilean cult classic, “Dog Legs” (“Patas de perro”). This collaboration brings together four producers from Chile, France, Germany, and Colombia, marking a significant step forward for the project.

Production Progress and Financing

With Matamoros’s involvement, “Dog Legs” enters the final phase of its financing and is expected to begin filming in Valdivia, Chile, in the latter half of next year. The film will feature the immensely popular Chilean actor Alfredo Castro, known for his roles in Pablo Larraín’s “The Count” and “The Club.”

Strengthening the Project

“Spain’s involvement decisively strengthens the project and puts us in a very strong position to complete its financing,” said Federico Durán, the Colombian producer through his new company El Sol Ermitaño. Durán has an impressive track record with films like “The Squad” and “Alias María,” and recently won a major post-production award for his work on “Lovers Go Home!” at the San Sebastián Festival.

An Ambitious Vision

Matamoros, whose notable credits include “The Platform” and “The Virgin of the Quarry,” previously served as a producer at Zentropa Spain, the company founded by esteemed filmmaker Lars von Trier.

Development History

“Dog Legs” has been in development for about four years under the guidance of Chile’s A Simple Vista, led by Tomás Gerlach. This year, it gained further support from Reality Films, the production arm of French distributor Epicentre Films, known for its role in distributing Colombia’s Cannes-winning film “A Poet.” The film also benefits from collaboration with German company Klinker Films, co-producer of Rojas’s previous work, “A Place Called Dignity.”

Visual Effects Expertise

Visual effects for “Dog Legs” will be managed by the French company MPC, whose past credits include the acclaimed “The Animal Kingdom,” winner of Best VFX at the 2023 Sitges Film Festival and the French César Awards.

A Strong Festival Connection

Rojas has deep roots in the San Sebastian Festival, having premiered his debut feature, “Root,” there 13 years ago. Since then, he has returned to the festival with significant works, including his second fictional feature “A Place Called Dignity.”

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